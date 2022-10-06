Aussie Model Erin McNaught And Rapper Example Announce They've Split

In some sad news today, Aussie model Erin McNaught and her rapper husband Example (real name Elliot Gleave) have announced their split.

The pair have been together for 11 years and share two children together, Evander and Ennio.

In the post, the pair stated "This is as amicable as it gets. Nobody is blaming anyone in all this. We are very happy that this is the right decision and hope that others can respect this too.

Everything is as it should be 🙏🏽❤️".

They also revealed they've been co-parenting for 6 months and will be still spending a lot of time together as a family.

We're so glad to see they're approaching this with all the respect for each other and hope they get the time they need to process everything.

