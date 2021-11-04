Aussie Matildas To Play Exhibition-Match In Newcastle

The women's national football team, the Matildas will return home to play a two-game series against USA - with Newcastle receiving a slice of the action.

The current world number one, the American team will play their first game on Australian soil in 21 years.

Sydney's Stadium Australia and Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium will host matches on 27 November and 30 November respectively.

Football Australia announced on Thursday the two-game series with the Matildas up against the most prolific side in women's football.

Coach Tony Gustavsson said an exhibition match against US is the perfect warm-up to next year's Asian Cup.

"This is a vital and final opportunity to see the players against an extremely high-quality nation before we select the final squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup," Gustavsson said.

"Meeting the US women’s national team on home soil will mark the sixth unique opponent in the top 10 that this team would have faced in 2021. With each match, we are continuing to get one day better as a team, and at the same time providing invaluable experience to the younger players in the roster."

With the NSW government having eased restrictions on crowd capacities, there is an opportunity for record-breaking crowds to flock to both Newcastle and Sydney.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.