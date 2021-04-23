Aussie Josh Lawson Discusses His Mortal Kombat Run In With A Garden Gnome

The next massive Hollywood blockbuster to hit the big screen is Mortal Kombat and it was filmed right here in Australia.

Featuring an Aussie cast and crew, the film absolutely blows the previous movie adaptions of the game out the water.

When Justin Hill caught up with Josh Lawson who plays Kano and Sisi Stringer who plays Mileena, they spoke about just how bloody AUSSIE Josh's character is and the run-in he has with a garden gnome.

Check it out!

Listen to the full chat below!

**WARNING - Coarse Language**

Mortal Kombat hits cinemas now!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!