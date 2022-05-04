Aussie Jokesters The Inspired Unemployed Teach Us How To Walk The Catwalk

They're known for their shenanigans but little did we know that Aussie duo The Inspired Unemployed are also fashionistas? Fashionistas saving the earth that is.

The boys have teamed up with Kathmandu to help launch not only an ambitious business target of a net-zero waste business by 2025 but a brand first with the reimagining of their trademark puffer into a groundbreaking biodegradable BioDown jacket.

The jacket is made of biodegradable materials, so naturally the boys were on hand at Melbourne's Federation Square to model it for the masses! When we caught up with them we asked them for some hot tips for those aspiring runway models.

To go hand in hand with the launch of the new BioDown jacket, a mass structure was created in Fed Square by zero-waste advocate Joost Baker. The mass structure was made with bales of textile waste to represent the staggering 6,000kg of fashion that ends up in landfill every 10 minutes in Australia... Aussies are the second-highest consumer of textiles in the world after all. That's nuts!

The Inspired Unemployed guys revealed how important it was to them to be working with a company like Kathmandu who are actively trying to help cut down on 'fast fashion' and do their bit in trying to save the Earth.

Kathmandu's new BioDown jacket is available in-store and online now. Knowing it's biodegradable and will last you about 3 years before it breaks down should make it an easier purchase PLUS you can track your down in your jacket from the farm, to shipping, to production with TrackMyDown.

