Aussie Inspired Cocktails You Have To Try This Weekend

The Peach Pit is celebrating Australia Day in style with a Peach Pavlova Cocktail that’ll bring your taste buds on a delicious ride.

There’s also a beachfront Sunday session, where you can dig into some burgs and enjoy an ice-cold beer or two. There are limited spots available though, so get on it quick.

Bib & Tucker is open all long weekend if you’re feeling like some quality grub. They’re also serving up a special Native Plum and Eucalyptus Spritz all weekend that really puts the ‘fresh’ in ‘refreshing.’

Prince Lane have created a twist of the classic espresso martini. We bring you the Coconut Espresso Martini featuring Malibu, Kahlua & Espresso Coffee which is one of many other drool-worthy cocktails on their new summer menu.

And if you’re feeling particularly festive, head to The Globe this weekend and sip on a well-deserved Pavlova Smash cocktail. We can’t tell you what’s in it, but it looks delicious.

Then if you're more of a sharer, we have found this epic carafe! This amazing cocktail at The Hyde features a maniac blowtorch and the new Rosè and Hibiscus cocktail is called 'Paint the Town Pink'.

