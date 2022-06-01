Aussie Guy's Rental Advert Details Heartbreaking Bromance Split

We've all had to go through the heartache of losing a really, really good... flatmate. Right? Well, that is the case for this Sydney man who has put his available room (and heart) on the line.

Posted in a Sydney Facebook group, actor and tech Paul has posted the most hilarious and heartbreaking advertisement for his spare room that details his bromance with his former flatmate Adam.

From the items in the house that couldn't even stop Adam from leaving - like his own bathroom - to a wall that showcases the tapestry of memories the guys made, this ad is giving us all the feels.

We really hope Paul finds an equally amazing flatmate soon!

