Aussie Gogglebox Star Di Kershaw Passes Away

In some sad news today, beloved Australian Gogglebox star Di Kershaw has passed away after a short illness.

Entertainment Reporter Peter Ford broke the news this morning saying that Di, who has been a part of the show since season 1 had passed.

Di and her husband Mick who have been married for 50 years were favourites on the popular show, giving their opinion as they watch the biggest tv programs of the week.

Di, a former model, was also celebrated off-screen, receiving an Order of Australia in 2020 for her service to the visual arts.

Our thoughts are with Mick and Di's family and friends at this difficult time.

