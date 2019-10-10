Aussie Favourite Tones And I Clean Up At The ARIA Nominations

If you've not been able to get the catchy tune 'Dance Monkey' out of your head, join the club. The Aussie performer behind the track is not only celebrating its success today but also EIGHT ARIA nominations!

Tones And I did a clean sweep of the nominations including Producer of the Year and Engineer of the Year, Best Female Artist, Breakthrough Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Independent Release, Best Video presented by YouTube Music and Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music.

Not bad for someone who only made their commercial debut in February this year!

Hosted by the one and only Guy Sebastian, we can look forward to seeing the full list of winners at this year's ARIAs on the 27th November. In the mean time, check out the full list of nominees below!

Album Of The Year

Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace (Rose Avenue Records/Sony Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Best Male Artist

Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Guy Sebastian - Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Hayden James - Between Us (Future Classic)

Matt Corby - Rainbow Valley (Matt Corby/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Paul Kelly - Nature (EMI Music Australia)

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark - Mess Her Up (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Jessica Mauboy - Little Things (Sony Music Australia)

Julia Jacklin - Crushing (Liberation Records)

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Tones And I - Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Dance Release

Dom Dolla - Take It (Sweat It Out/Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd

FISHER - You Little Beauty (etcetc Music)

Peking Duk & Jack River - Sugar (Sony Music Australia)

PNAU - Solid Gold (etcetc Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace (Rose Avenue Records/Sony Music Australia)

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer - Easier (Interscope / EMI Music Australia)

Birds Of Tokyo - Good Lord (EMI Music Australia)

Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace (Rose Avenue Records/Sony Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Breakthrough Artist

G Flip - About Us (Future Classic)

Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs (Stella Music/MGM)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Tones And I - Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark - Mess Her Up (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Guy Sebastian - Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Tones And I - Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy - Cool As Hell (Danzal Baker/Island Records Australia)

Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Illy - Then What (Sony Music Australia)

Sampa The Great - Final Form (Ninja Tune/Inertia Music)

Tkay Maidza - Awake feat. JPEGMAFIA (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Soul/R&B Release

Kaiit - Miss Shiney (Alt. Music Group/Ditto Music)

Matt Corby - Rainbow Valley (Matt Corby/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Adrian Eagle - AOK (Adrian Eagle)

Genesis Owusu - WUTD + Vultures (Ourness/AWAL)

Tash Sultana - Can't Buy Happiness (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music Australia)

Best Independent Release

Angie McMahon - Salt (Independent/AWAL)

G Flip - About Us (Future Classic)

Julia Jacklin - Crushing (Liberation Records)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Tones And I - The Kids Are Coming (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Rock Album

Amyl and The Sniffers - Amyl and The Sniffers (Flightless Records)

Holy Holy - My Own Pool Of Light (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Jimmy Barnes - My Criminal Record (Bloodlines)

Midnight Oil - Armistice Day: Live at The Domain, Sydney (Sony Music Australia)

Skegss - My Own Mess (Ratbag Records)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Julia Jacklin - Crushing (Liberation Records)

Paul Kelly - Nature (EMI Music Australia)

Samantha Jade - The Magic of Christmas (Sony Music Australia)

Seeker Lover Keeper - Wild Seeds (Liberation Records)

The Paper Kites - On The Corner Where You Live (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Best Country Album

Charlie Collins - Snowpine (Mirror Music/Inertia Music)

Felicity Urquhart - Frozen Rabbit (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Lee Kernaghan - Backroad Nation (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Morgan Evans - Things We Drink To (Warner Music Nashville)

Sara Storer - Raindance (Universal Music Australia)

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Clowns - Nature/Nurture (Damaged Record Co./Caroline Australia)

Dead Letter Circus - Dead Letter Circus (BMG)

DZ Deathrays - Positive Rising: Part 1 (I OH YOU)

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - Infest The Rats’ Nest (Flightless Records/Inertia Music)

Northlane - Alien (UNFD)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Dan Sultan - Aviary Takes (Liberation Records)

John Butler Trio - HOME (Jarrah Records/MGM)

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - Fishing For Fishies (Flightless Records/Inertia Music)

Paul Kelly - Live At Sydney Opera House (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Best Children's Album

Dan Sultan - Nali & Friends (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Kamil Ellis and Ensemble Offspring - Classic Kids: Music For The Dreaming (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Regurgitator's Pogogo Show - The Really Really Really Really Boring Album (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

The Beanies - Imagination Station (Kinderling Kids Radio)

The Wiggles - Party Time! (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Best Comedy Release

Arj Barker - Organic (Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Carl Barron - Drinking With A Fork (Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Chris Lilley - Lunatics (Official Soundtrack) (ABC Music / Universal Music Australia)

Sammy J - Symphony In J Minor (ABC Music / Universal Music Australia)

Veronica & Lewis - Sex Flex: A Rap Guide To Fornication (ABC Music / Universal Music Australia)



PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

Baker Boy - Cool As Hell (Danzal Baker/Island Record Australia)

Briggs - Life Is Incredible feat. Greg Holden (Adam Briggs/Island Records Australia)

G Flip - Drink Too Much (Future Classic)

Guy Sebastian - Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Hilltop Hoods - Exit Sign feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Jessica Mauboy - Little Things (Sony Music Australia)

PNAU - Solid Gold (etcetc Music)

Sampa The Great - Final Form (Ninja Tune/Inertia Music)

Thelma Plum - Better In Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Tones And I - Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark - Amy Shark Australian Tour (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Baker Boy - Cool As Hell Tour (Danzal Baker/Island Records Australia)

Electric Fields - 2000 And Whatever Tour (Independent/Ditto)

Gang Of Youths - Say Yes To Life Tour (Mosy Recordings/Sony Music)

Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse World Tour (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Keith Urban - Graffiti U Tour 2019 (Capitol – Nashville/EMI Music Australia)

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Australian Tour 2019 (Flightless Records/Inertia Music)

Midnight Oil - Midnight Oil (Sony Music Australia)

Peking Duk - Peking Duk's Biggest Tour Ever… So Far (Sony Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers - Intimate Venue Tour (Ivy League Records)

Song Of The Year presented by YouTube Music

5 Seconds Of Summer - Easier (Interscope/EMI Music Australia)

Amy Shark - Mess Her Up (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Birds Of Tokyo - Good Lord (EMI Music Australia)

Dean Lewis - 7 Minutes (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Guy Sebastian - Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Hilltop Hoods - Leave Me Lonely (Hilltop Hoods/Universal Music Australia)

Kian - Waiting (EMI Music Australia)

Morgan Evans - Day Drunk (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Ocean Alley - Confidence (The Orchard)

Tones and I - Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best International Artist

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next (UNI/UMA)

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go (INR/UMA)

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project (ATL/WAR)

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara’s (COL/SME)

Khalid - Free Spirit (RCA/SME)

P!nk - Hurts 2B Human (RCA/SME)

Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding (UNI/UMA)

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes (ISL/UMA)

Taylor Swift - Lover (UNI/UMA)

Travis Scott - Astroworld (SME)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher of the Year

Antonio Chiappetta (St Andrews College, Marayong, NSW)

Bel Skinner (North Regional TAFE, WA)

Julie Rennick (Gunnedah Conservatorium, NSW)

Lee Strickland (Narbethong State Special School, QLD)

