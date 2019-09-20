Aussie Faves Golden Gaytime And Violet Crumble Have Teamed Up And Released An Ice Cream

Summer is well and truly just around the corner and while our spring weather has been a little bit average… we now have something to get us through the dreary days.

Believe it or not, but two of the most iconic things that exist in Australia… yes, Golden Gaytime and Violet Crumble have teamed up and have released an ice cream!!!!!!!!!!

Drum roll, please… say hello to the Golden Gaytime Violet Crumble.

The Violet Crumble Golden Gaytime combines the delectable chocolate and honeycomb flavours of the well-loved Violet Crumble, a delicious honeycomb spin on the iconic crumb of the Golden Gaytime.

The delicious ice-cream will be filling freezer aisles in Australia for a limited time, giving us lovers across the country a taste of the classic flavour.

The Violet Crumble Golden Gaytime is currently available in select convenience stores and will be rolling out through freezer aisles of supermarkets and service stations across the nation from October 1.

WE CANNOT WAIT TO TRY IT!

