Aussie Families To For Out $11.4 Billion In Back-To-School Costs

Australian parents are experiencing another blow to their pockets as the school year returns, forcing families to reconsider their children’s schooling arrangements.

According to new research by comparison site Finder, school supplies alone are expected to cost families $2.6 billion alone for the year ahead.

On average, it will cost a primary school student $571 for a fresh set of school supplies including textbooks, stationery, and a uniform, while $771 for secondary school student.

Other necessary costs including tuition fees, extra uniform, technology, camps, excursions, sporting, musical equipment, and transport will add an additional $11.4 billion to the national spend – averaging $2,325 and $4,212 per primary and secondary school student respectively.

To manage with rising costs, the Finder’s Parenting Report 2022 found 17 per cent of 1,032 Aussie parents of children aged under 12 were contemplating moving their children from a private to public school to reduce expenses.

A further 10 per cent of families have already made the switch as cost-of-living expenses rise.

Finder money expert and mother of three Sarah Megginson said the back-to-school costs are significant.

“With the cost of living continuing to skyrocket, many parents will struggle to afford the necessary supplies, clothing, and technology for their children,” she said.

“Some families are forced to make difficult decisions about which supplies to buy and which to go without.

“Many will reach breaking point as rising fuel and food costs, Christmas debt hangover and back to school costs collide.”

