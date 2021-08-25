Aussie Cab Company Allows Riders To Choose Vaxxed Drivers

An Aussie cab company have announced that riders will be able to choose whether they use a driver who has had a Covid-19 vaccine.

13cabs have introduced a vaccination requirement, which means drivers can offer a “VAX” option once they are fully vaccinated.

The company found they had been receiving queries from riders who are concerned their drivers are not vaccinated.

This ultimately lead the company to believe drivers would receive more bookings if they are fully vaccinated.

Chief Operating Officer Stuart Overell said the new feature would likely push more drivers to get the jab.

Drivers who do not wish to get a vaccination, will be reassigned to delivery and contactless jobs.

An official date for the new feature has not yet been revealed, however, the company is currently collecting vaccination certificates and predicts the ‘VAX’ feature to be launched in approximately two weeks.

While this is great news for wary riders, drivers will also have the right to ask for proof of vaccination from customers under special laws which also allow drivers to ask for proof of identification in circumstances their own safety could be compromised.

The company has received mixed reactions from their drivers with some still unsure on where they stand with the vaccine.

