Aussie BMX Gold Medalist Reveals How Many Broken Bones He's Had

This is insane...

Article heading image for Aussie BMX Gold Medalist Reveals How Many Broken Bones He's Had

After numerous council complaints about the DIY dirt track in his backyard, Logan Martin has made history as Australia's first BMX gold medalist ever! 

The Olympian caught up with the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and revealed just how many broken bones he's had along the way to victory and what he knows about the police being called to noisy parties in the Tokyo Olympic Village

Take a listen below:


Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

3 August 2021

2021 Tokyo Olympics
BMX
Gold Medal
Broken Bones
Listen Live!
2021 Tokyo Olympics
BMX
Gold Medal
Broken Bones
2021 Tokyo Olympics
BMX
Gold Medal
Broken Bones
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs