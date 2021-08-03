Aussie BMX Gold Medalist Reveals How Many Broken Bones He's Had

After numerous council complaints about the DIY dirt track in his backyard, Logan Martin has made history as Australia's first BMX gold medalist ever!

The Olympian caught up with the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and revealed just how many broken bones he's had along the way to victory and what he knows about the police being called to noisy parties in the Tokyo Olympic Village!

Take a listen below:



Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: