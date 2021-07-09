Aussie Ash Barty Gets Through To The Wimbledon Final

Ash Barty is on her way to the Wimbledon final after a straight sets win over Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Ash beat the 2018 champion 6-3 7-6 and will face Czech's Karolina Pliskova in the weekend's decider.

The Aussie has admitted being a Wimbledon champion would be a "childhood dream come true".

It's been four decades since an Australian had a Wimbledon finals player. The last time was Evonne Googlagong Cawley in 1980.

Barty told Nine Cawley is her idol and how she's been influenced by the tennis great.

"I couldn't be more proud to be in a position to wear an outfit inspired by her, and now to give myself a chance to create history almost in a way that's a tribute to her is really exciting, and I couldn't be more rapt to have that opportunity," she said. You'll be able to watch the final on 9GEM this Saturday, 10 July at 7pm AEST.

