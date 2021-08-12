Aussie Artist The Kid Laroi Nominated For His First MTV VMA

Australian Gamilaroi artist The Kid Laroi has gone from strength to strength this year, cementing his status with a number 1 song and now his first MTV VMA nomination.

His hit with Justin Bieber 'Stay' has taken over the world and now he's set to take out the award for Best New Artist at this year's VMAS.

He's up against Olivia Rodrigo, Giveon, Saweetie and more.

To get behind him and make sure he wins, ensure you vote at vote.mtv.com!

Speaking of The Biebs, he's the leader of the pack with seven noms including Artist of the Year, followed Megan Thee Stallion with six, including a Video of the Year for “WAP”, her duet with Cardi B.

You can get your hands on The Kid Laroi's hit 'Stay' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!