AUKUS Leaders Unveil Nuclear Submarine Plans

Prime Minster Anthony Albanese says today’s nuclear submarine program announcement is a “new chapter” in the relationship between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Mr Albanese joined President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego to unveil the details of the AUKUS partnership – which will see both Australia and the UK operate the submarines using American combat systems.

The Australian nuclear submarine program will cost up to $368 billion over 30 years, with it confirmed the country will purchase at least three American-manufactured nuclear submarines.

Australian shipyard and design construction is expected to commence from 2023.

A new submarine will be built every two years from the early 2040s through to the late 2050s, seeing the delivering of five SSN-AUKUS subs delivered to the Royal Australian Navy by the mid 2050s.

At the development’s conclusion, the fleet will include eight Australian submarines built in Adelaide.

Part of Australia’s multi-billion-dollar investment will be spent on upgrading HMAS Stirling naval base in Western Australia.

Mr Albanese said the program “will shape, and strengthen, and grow Australia’s economy for decades and create around 20,000 direct jobs for Australians from many trades and specialisations”.

“This is the first time in 65 years - and only the second time in history - that the US has shared its nuclear propulsion technology.

“This will be an Australian sovereign capability - built by Australians, commanded by the Royal Australian Navy and sustained by Australians in Australian shipyards - with construction to begin within this decade.”

