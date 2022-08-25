Attorney-General Pushes For Assisted Dying Laws to Be Brought Forward

The South Australia Attorney-General is working to have voluntary assisted dying laws brought forward following the deaths of an elderly couple at Glynde yesterday.

South Australia legalised assisted dying back in June of 2021 with the laws set to take effect by January of 2023.

Attorney-General Kyam Maher is pushing for the new laws to take effect sooner following the tragic suspected murder-suicide of an elderly couple on Wednesday morning.

In an interview with ABC Radio Adelaide, Mr Maher said it is important that healthcare staff are properly trained to provide the service including the delivery of necessary substances.

“We can’t compromise on the safety of the scheme, that would undermine people’s confidence, but we are doing everything we can to bring it forward,” he said.

Mr Maher also said IT systems which ensure the procedure is lawful are contributing to the delay.

The push follows the death of 92-year-old Barbara and Dennis Willshire who were found dead at their home inside a Glynde retirement village.

Mrs Willshire is believed to have been battling serious health issues at the time of her death.

Investigators allege that Mr Willshire killed his wife before taking his own life.

Investigations into the deaths continues.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

