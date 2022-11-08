Attorney-General Calls For Urgent Meeting Over Bullying And Harassment Allegations

The federal attorney-general has called for an “urgent meeting” to address numerous bullying, harassment, and discrimination allegations.

Seventeen current AAT members have had at least one complaint made against them since 2016, which include a senior member and deputy president.

Calling on the president of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he was bothered by the allegations and that many members were still serving who had allegations made against them.

"I was very concerned by the evidence I heard, and I have sought an urgent meeting with the president of the AAT to find out what is being done about this," Mr Dreyfus told the ABC.

"We are still seeking the detail but let's be clear about this, our government is committed to making all workplaces free from bullying and harassment – we are serious about this."

The extent of the complaints was revealed after Labor senator Nita Green was question, who said not all the allegations had been proven.

She added however, the allegations have raised concerned about the culture among AAT members.

"I would suggest it is a pretty serious step for an employee to make a complaint against the AAT tribunal member, as they are people with incredible power and standing," she said.

"I would put a lot of weight to the employees making these complaints without going through an investigation process."

