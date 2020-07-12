ATTN PEOPLES: Chilly Days Expected In Townsville For First Week Of Term 3

We shouldn't be so surprised when temperatures drop below 20, it is 'winter' after all, but we live in North Queensland and secretly didn't mind the humidity creeping back in over the last week, but the overcast skies are moving on as winter makes a return this week.

Enjoy the easier-to-get-out-of-bed mornings while you can, because they're disappearing from Tuesday.

Lots of jumpers will be worn as students return for Term 3 with temps expected to drop to 10 in Townsville, 9 in Ingham, 7 in Ayr, 8 in Charters Towers, and 10 in Bowen.

Luckily though, sunny skies are on the cards across NQ so just stand outside for 10 minutes and you should be right!

Now, where are my flannelette sheets?

