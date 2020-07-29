Attention Mermaids: The Museum Of Underwater Art Launches This Weekend

*Cue Sebastian singing "Under the Sea"*

It's time to go under the sea because the Museum of Underwater Art is about to open!

The incredible attraction is the first of it's kind in the Southern Hemisphere and will keep you entertained on a 9 hour tour in tropical North Queensland.

The full day of fun will start at 7am before you snorkel and scuba dive on the Great Barrier Reef, visiting the world-class attraction.

You won't only be discovering the underwater designs, but you'll also be swimming among Parrot fish, Maori wrasse, Clown fish, Angel fish, Turtles, Stingrays, White tip, and Black tip reef sharks which are often sighted.

You can book your trip now with Adrenalin Dive, with only 9 spots left in the first trip this weekend!

