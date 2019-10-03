Attention Disney Fans: Moana Is Getting A Sequel

Moana was a smash hit across the globe for the young and old alike, taking us on journey of tears, laughter, and the classic Disney self-discovery storyline that teaches us all to be better people.

Now, it has been announced that Disney is in talks to bring a sequel to the big screens and set our Disney-obsessed hearts alight!

Details of the sequel are incredibly scarce - all that is known is that the studio is in the process of developing another film and that Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho are both rumoured to be reprising their roles.

Along with Moana, Aladdin is set to get a follow-up live action sequel.

Wondering what other Disney sequels and live-action reboots are on the way?

Here’s a quick look ahead:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Lady and the Tramp

Mulan

Cruella

The Little Mermaid

The Sword in the Stone

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Tink

Lilo & Stitch

Which film are you looking forward to?

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!