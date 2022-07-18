ATTENTION! Chris Evans Is Looking For A Partner So Line On Up!

ATTENTION! THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATION! Chris Evans is looking for a partner!

In a recent video interview with Shondaland for his new Netflix film, The Gray Man, Chris opened up about finding a partner.

"Maybe I'm laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he said.

He continued, "I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

Chris has previously been linked to stars like Lily James, Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel and Christina Ricci.

Our hearts are MELTING and they are OPEN (So are our DM's, Chris).

