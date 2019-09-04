Attention Beer Lovers: Crafted Beer And Cider Festival Is Hitting Broadbeach This Weekend!

Attention beer drinkers! We hope you're thirsty because Broadbeach is playing host to Crafted Beer and Cider festival at Kurrawa Park this weekend!

The festival, currently in its third year will be hosting 40 breweries ready to showcase over 200 different beverages for one day only on Saturday September 7th!

It's not just the bevies on show this weekend, with endless entertainment in the form of live music, scrumptious street food and epic events bound to have you stitches.

We mean that literally with a hot dog eating competition and some soulful stretching on the cards.

Director of Crafted Beer and Cider festival Anna Cook tells us she's looking forward to one event in particular.

“My favourite is probably the beer yoga, we debuted it last year and we didn’t know how it would really go down, but it was fantastic,”

“It’s great and hilarious to watch – no yoga experience necessary. It’s really fun and it’s about being mindful in every sip that you take,” - Anna Cook

It's not just local breweries serving up the goods this weekend, with award winning Grandad Jack's Distillery in Miami fronting a pop-up bar inside a two-storey vintage bar setting, with their world-class range of spirits on offer.

You'll also have the opportunity to vote for your favourite craft beer or cider from over 200 different brews as part of this years Jimmy Brings People's Choice Award.

It's the perfect excuse for spectators to sink as many tasters as possible, while kicking back and listening to the likes of The Delta Riggs, Wharve, Concrete Surfers and more as they serenade you into the evening.

The beachside festival is a collaborative passion project between Anna and her brother Sam Pearce incorporating their love of beer and their affection for local industries.

After the festival's success back in 2017, the duo have continued the charge, offering brewers the opportunity to expose their brands to local, national and international beer lovers once a year on the scenic Broady beachfront.

“The Gold Coast is just booming for craft beer at the moment and especially in the last five years you can see all the new brewers that have popped up, so we just really wanted to showcase that on a bit of a national level, bring some other brewers in as well and just kind of have a bit of fun with it really,” - Anna Cook

Stone and Wood Gold Coast Sales Rep Krista Hall says it's important for the community to get to know their local businesses.

“It’s always good when you can tell stories that these businesses are independently owned and were community based and were poured locally," - Krista Hall

So keep this Saturday free, grab your mates and head down to support local and independent businesses while sinking a few cold ones by sunny seaside in Broadbeach. Follow the link for tickets!