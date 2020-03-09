Attention Astronomy Lovers... The Next Supermoon Is Set To Light Up The Sky Tonight

Don't forget to look up tonight as the March supermoon lights up the sky from the eve of Monday 9th March into the morning of Tuesday 10th March. 

The moon will turn 180 degrees to show off Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Mercury.

A supermoon occurs when our satellite is at perigee - the closest it gets to Earth on its monthly orbit. 

The appearance of the supermoon won't last long, but if you're not able to catch a glimpse tonight, the next one is set to occur on April 8th 2020.

Taylah Gray

supermoon
