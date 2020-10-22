ATT: TikTokkers! Your Video Could Score You A Year's Supply Of Chicken Tikka Masala

You may have heard the banger by Joe Publick 'Chicken Tikka Masala' or perhaps you've even been tempted to create your own TikTok to it?

Well, get cracking because if you do, you could score yourself a YEAR'S SUPPLY of the delicious dish!

Tikka masala-loving Aussies are being encouraged to upload their ​‘Chicken Tikka Masala’​-inspired content on TikTok or Instagram Reels for their chance to win a year’s worth of this beloved dish, thanks to online food delivery company Deliveroo.

Some Aussie TikTokkers have already uploaded theirs, check out Marty and Michael!



Content can range from the outright outrageous to funny, dancey, or simply a great opp to flex your best culinary skills. Much like the dish itself, this challenge is open to your best interpretation.

To enter the Challenge, simply:

1. Create your best content using the ​‘Chicken Tikka Masala’​ by ​Joe Publick​ audio clip on TikTok or

Instagram Reels.

2. Upload your content to one or both of these platforms.

3. Include the hashtag #ChickenTikkaMasalaChallenge

4. Leave the content public/on your feed for the duration of the entry period (competition ends November

10th 2020).

