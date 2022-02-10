ATAGI Changes Definition Of Fully Vaccinated To Include Booster Dose

The National Cabinet have agreed to take on ATAGI's recommendation of three doses, changing the definition from 'fully vaccinated' to 'up to date'.

Australians will need their booster dose to be considered 'up to date', but it won't apply for international travellers arriving into the country.

The definition will assist the common goal to be triple-vaccinated against the virus, importantly with the Omicron variant still impacting lives.

"A person is 'up to date' if they have completed all the doses recommended for their age and individual health needs," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The Federal Government made a decision to mandate booster shots in the aged-care sector, giving power to states and territories to mandate in other settings.

Under the guidelines, anyone who is eligible for the booster and doesn't receive it after six months will be considered 'overdue'.

"People under 16 years of age will continue to be considered 'up to date' after completing their primary course of vaccination, while severely immunocompromised people aged five years and older [will] require a third primary dose to remain up to date," Mr Hunt said.

Epidemiologist Nancy Baxter told the ABC the change to vaccination definitions makes sense.

"We won't be calling the third dose a booster anymore," Baxter said.

"We have to prepare ourselves for things to come with covid, hopefully we are going to have a period where things settle down."

"It's more likely than not that we'll be facing another variant, and we'll have to change our behaviours [and] perhaps get another booster when we face that."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.