ATAGI Approves Novavax Covid Vaccine For Use As Booster

Australia's medicine and therapeutic regulator has approved Novavax’s Covid vaccine for use as a booster dose for those aged over 18.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration gave the green light on Tuesday, securing Novavax as a third or fourth jab.

It means more Aussies can access the Novavax vaccine, even if their first two doses were either AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

More like a traditional protein-based vaccine, Novavax's approval was granted based on its Phase 2 trial conducted in Australia.

“As Covid-19 continues to persist and evolve, we are pleased to be able to offer the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine registered for use as both a primary series and now booster regardless of previous vaccine history,” Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Erck said.

The biotech giant has also applied to the TGA to have the vaccine used in adolescents aged 12-17.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6 ,315

,315 Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 278 / 12

Northern Territory

New cases: 169

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 22 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 633

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 93 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 4,190

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 373 / 8

New South Wales

New cases: 5,157

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,341 / 39

Victoria

New cases: 6,071

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 28

South Australia

New cases: 2,429

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 226 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 658

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 6,133

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 377 / 7

