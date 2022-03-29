ATAGI Approves Fourth Booster For Older Australians

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) revealed on Friday a recommendation for a fourth booster dose of COVID.

The leading vaccine advisory committee signed off on the fourth vaccine, to be administered "for those at greatest risk of severe illness ahead of a forecast winter surge in infections".

The recommendation includes Australians over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50 and residents of aged care facilities who may be immunocompromised.

ATAGI stated that the doses will begin to be rolled out from April 4 at local GPS, clinics and pharmacies.

All the vaccination, including Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax will be made available for booster number four.

"ATAGI will continue to monitor emerging evidence and may recommend an additional dose for these groups in the future," it said.

"Protection against infection wanes after the first booster dose. However, protection against severe disease (rather than all infection) is relatively well maintained, especially in young healthy populations."

Health Minister Greg Hunt says it's unlikely the extra dose would be expanded to the entire eligible population.

"There’s always continuous review, but at this stage, we’re not predicting that that’s likely to change," he told reporters.

29 March 2022

