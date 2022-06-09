ATAGI Approves COVID Booster For At-Risk Teens

Aussie teenagers at-risk of severe disease will be eligible for a Covid booster jab as early as next week.

Minister for health and aged care, Mark Butler, announced on Thursday that at-risk children between 12 and 15 years-old can now receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 14 June following ATAGI advice.

To be eligible for a booster dose, the children must have completed a primary course three or more months ago, and meet one or more of these criteria:

Be severely immunocompromised.

Have a disability with significant or complex health needs.

Have complex and/or multiple health conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid.

At this stage ATAGI is not recommending a booster dose for all children between 12 and 15-years-old.

"I welcome ATAGI’s advice to make boosters available to around 120,000 vulnerable young Australians who have significant health conditions," Butler said

"I encourage all those eligible for these boosters to book in

"ATAGI recommended all Australians receive an influenza vaccine as soon as possible, because after a few flu seasons with low transmission rates, there is a chance this season could be a difficult one," he said.

"Protect yourself and your family this winter by getting boosted and vaccinated for Covid and influenza. - Mr Butler

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7 ,871

,871 Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 293 / 16

Northern Territory

New cases: 250

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 775

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 87 / 0

Queensland

New cases: 3,861

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 297 / 11

New South Wales

New cases: 8,201

Covid-related deaths: 21

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,263 / 40

Victoria

New cases: 8,903

Covid-related deaths: 22

Hospital and ICU admissions: 57 / 29

South Australia

New cases: 2,801

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 234 / 5

Tasmania

New cases: 624

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 7,927

Covid-related deaths: 27

Hospital and ICU admissions: 393 / 12

