ATAGI Announce Latest Vaccination Recommendations

The ATAGI have announced their latest Covid information as the country experiences yet another wave of new Covid cases.

Health Minister Mark Butler has acknowledged the sudden increase in Covid cases saying Australians will not need to obtain a third booster.

Mr Butler said the ATAGI had taken into account both local and international data and “decided not to recommend” another booster shot.

The most recent advise follows the release of the Pfizer bivalent booster which was developed to target new Omicron sub-variants.

The new sub-variants such as the BA.5, BA.4.6, BQ.1, BF.7 and BQ.1.1 have become prevalent in the US, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Despite the increase in case numbers and rapid spread of new sub-variants, Mr Butler said Australians will not be forced to adhere to mask mandates and lockdowns.

“If you are unwell, stay home and do not mix with others … If you have symptoms, stay home,” he said.

“If you are over the age of 70, or are over the age of 50 with two risk factors, make sure you have a plan with your doctor to get antivirals very quickly in the event you contract Covid.”

The latest Covid wave is expected to peak soon and end shortly after.

Mr Butler said the ATAGI are expected to reveal new Covid booster recommendations at the beginning of 2023.

