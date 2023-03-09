At Least Six Dead As Russian Hypersonic Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities

Russia has launched a barrage of missiles on several cities in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, the port city of Odesa, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

The missile attacks occurred on Thursday night, triggering air raid sirens across Ukraine.

At least six civilians have been killed, with power knocked out across the nation in an attack that Kyiv said included six hypersonic cruise missiles, one of Moscow’s most valuable weapons.

Explosions were also reported in Chernihiv in the north, Lutsk in the northwest as well as Lviv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil in the west.

The targeted strike broke the longest period of calm since Moscow initiated its air campaign against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure five months ago – being the first since February 16.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 15 per cent of the city’s residents are currently experiencing power outages.



In Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, 15 missiles struck energy infrastructure as well as residential buildings, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.



“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said.

In Odesa, Governor Maksym Marchenko reported that power had been cut off by a mass missile attack targeting an energy facility in the port city.

“Fortunately, there are no casualties. Electricity restrictions are in effect,” he said.

Moscow maintains the purpose of these attacks is to diminish Ukraine's capability to engage in combat. Kyiv and the EU claims that the airstrikes are not militarily motivated and are instead intended to cause harm and instil fear in civilians, which would be considered a war crime.

In a tweet, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said the strikes were “deliberate” and “a war crime.”

In a statement, Ukraine’s Energoatom state company reported that the missile attacks caused Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, to be knocked off the grid.

It said that the fifth and sixth reactors had been shut down and that the electric power needed for the plant's functioning is supplied by 18 diesel generators which have enough fuel for 10 days.

DTEK, the supplier of electricity to several regions, reported that preventive emergency power cuts were implemented in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with missile barrages since October 2021, initially targeting energy infrastructure.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.