At Least 10 Shot During Filming For French Montana Music Video

Ten people have been shot outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida while rapper French Montana was filming a music video on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to ‘The Licking’ restaurant at around 8PM local time following reports of gun fire.

Miami Gardens police arrived to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The official number of victims is yet to be confirmed but according to witnesses, at least ten people are believed to have been wounded.

Four people have been airlifted to hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment with another believed to be in critical condition.

At least one person is believed to be in critical condition.

Police believe the confrontation started while musician French Montana was shooting a music video behind a KFC.

It is alleged that someone from the group had their Rolex and car keys stolen before the group moved to next door in front of ‘The Licking’ owned by musician DJ Khaled.

Shots were then heard going off as several people ran for cover.

