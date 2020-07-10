AT LAST: Bunnings Sausage Sizzle To Return At The End Of The Month

If you've been hangin' out for a snag, then you'll be chuffed to know that Bunnings' infamous sausage sizzles are set to return by the end of the month!

Everyone was not having it when Bunnings denied us succulent onions, but it was even worse when the coronavirus pandemic ruined it for everyone, where Bunnings had to temporarily suspend the much-loved sausage sizzle.

But, it won't be exactly like it used to be - there will be some changes to make sure customers are safe:

Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5m physical distancing

Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

Increased signage to guide customers

Additional team members rostered to encourage physical distancing

The barbie is set to be firing back up for the community sausage sizzles! From Saturday, they will be returning to select stores in the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

While Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, South Australia and Western Australia will have to wait until the end of July, pending local government restrictions.

Unfortunately, it's not looking good for Victorians just yet, following their re-entering of stage 3 lockdown restrictions for 6 weeks. Hang in there, friends!

