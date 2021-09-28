At Home Hacks To Feel Like You're Actually At A Concert

It's no lie we're all missing the pulse of the bass as it goes right through our heart, the anticipation of waiting for our favourite singer to hit the stage, and all of the other feelings that come with attending a concert.

So, how do we get the next best thing?

MUSIC AND STORIES

If concert events and nostalgic stories to go with them are your thing, then grab the FREE LiSTNR app.

BBC In Concert offers up full performances from acts like Kylie Minogue live from the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, Sam Smith's 2015 concert from the BBC’s Radio Theatre, or who could go past a full HOUR-long performance from Ed Sheeran?!

For stories from acts who have hit the big stage throughout their career, Behind The Hits offers up intimate tales from Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and more.

To take a trip down memory lane, iconic Aussie pop queen Dannii Minogue gives us a sneak peek back into the 90's as she relives iconic moments from the era in her podcast.

TECH

There's a bit of a difference between listening to your favourite artist vs seeing them in concert... but what if you could feel like you were in the STUDIO with them?

Apple recently introduced Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio.

So what is it?

If you're an existing subscriber, Apple Music is making its catalog of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio, a new piece of tech that preserves every single bit of the original audio file. This means fans will be able to hear their favorite songs exactly the way the artists created them in the studio.

When it comes to Spatial Audio, this gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multi-dimensional sound. If the singer wants you to 'hear' something from the back of the room/in your face/only on the left, with this tech, they can make it so that is EXACTLY how you hear it in your headphones.

Albums that have this feature will have a badge on the detail page to make them easily discernible and Apple Music is also offering a special set of editorially curated Spatial Audio playlists to help listeners find the music they love and enable further discovery.

By default, Apple Music will automatically play Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods® and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone®, iPad®, and Mac®. Spatial Audio on Apple Music will also be coming soon to Android devices.

To get yourself acquainted, check out the special guide here that includes iconic songs from The Weeknd.

So, all you have to do is grab your headphones, select what 'concert' you want to head along to, and let the bass take over...

