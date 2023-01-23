Astronomers Discover Signal From Galaxy Nine Billion Lightyears Away

Scientists have discovered a radio signal coming from a galaxy approximately nine billion lightyears from earth.

This is the furthest signal experts have received from earth.

The signal was detected using a wavelength called the “hydrogen line” or the “21 centimetre line” which is produced using neutral hydrogen atoms.

Experts discovered the wave length through the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.

Through the discovery, astronomers will now be able to begin researching star formations and the evolution of galaxies.

Stars are formed through the accumulation of atomic hydrogen which forms into molecular hydrogen which creates stars.

The Indian Institute of Science said this will help astrologists to better “understand” the “evolution of galaxies over cosmic time”.

According to experts, the signal sent by galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630 was produced when earth’s galaxy was only 4.9 billion years old.

