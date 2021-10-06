Astrologists Believe The Facebook & Insta Shutdowns Were That Pesky Mercury In Retrograde!

After millions of users worldwide were locked out of social media this morning, Astrologists have weighed in claiming the infamous "Mercury in Retrograde" is to blame

While Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has claimed a server issue caused his platform as well as Instagram and Whatsapp to shut down this morning, astrologists believe it's a result of the communication issues that emerge when Mercury is in Retrograde.

Pedestrian.TV editor and Astrologist Matty Galea joined Halfternoons to deep dive into the theory...

