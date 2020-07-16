Assemble The Squad: There's A Spooky Mystery Adventure You Can Solve Just Like Scooby-Doo

Bring it on.

Article heading image for Assemble The Squad: There's A Spooky Mystery Adventure You Can Solve Just Like Scooby-Doo

Rally the troops, there's a real-life mystery adventure coming to Perth!

The Switch is an action-packed 90 minutes of puzzle-solving adventure where you and the crew meet the Moderator in Victoria Park before you begin your race against the clock to complete this treasure hunt and interactive mystery.

Just a word to the wise, make sure you bring a fully-charged phone and a vehicle for your team.

For more information and tickets, click here

the switch
