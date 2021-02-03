Ashton Kutcher Thought He Caught Mila Kunis Watching An X-Rated Movie But It Was JUST Bridgerton

In a mistake that could only be deemed as relatable, Ashton Kutcher caught his wife, Mila Kunis, watching an X-rated film...that was actually JUUUUST Bridgerton and look, we get it.

If you're one of the 82 million households who tuned in to the sexy period drama on Netflix, then you will know exactly why Ashton thought this!

In an interview with America's TODAY, Mila explained the hilarious situation saying, "He's dead asleep. Wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and he goes, "Are you watching a porno?" Like, he was so confused of what was happened!"

Ashton then shared his side of the story: "It's this mini porno that she's watching in the middle of the night. I'm like—I didn't know what was going on. Is there somebody else in the bed? It was terrifying!"

LOL. What a simple mistake to make!

