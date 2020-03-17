Ash Pollard Announces She's Pregnant Live On Air!

It was a huge morning as the Hit Network's Gawndy & Ash Pollard shared a special moment.

Thinking he was part of just another show game ‘Mystery Box Challenge’, Gawndy was handed gloves, a blindfold and was told to guess what Ash placed in the box!

As Gawndy unknowingly ran his fingers over the item and even took it up to his nose for a whiff, Ash danced with nervous energy.

After removing his blindfold, it still hadn’t sunk in for Gawndy… Ash finally shouted, “I’m PREGNANT!” Holding a freshly taken pregnancy test, Ash revealing herself and partner ‘Pistol Pete’ were expecting their first child.

