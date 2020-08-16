As If! Clueless is Getting A Reboot Centred Around Dionne

Clueless is coping a modern reboot starring Dionne.

In 1995 we were introduced to the colourful lives of a handful of Beverly Hills teenagers in the film Clueless, we gained a whole new vocabulary and the way we looked at our wardrobe was never the same again, and that’s about to happen all over again.

American steaming service Peacock has announced that they are working on a Clueless reboot, which will centre around Cher’s best friend Dionne.

The reboot has been described as ‘’a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fuelled look at what happens when Queen Bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans.’’



So no, Cher won’t appear in the reboot, but from that over the top but vague explanation, it feels like it will have the same vibe as the original film, and hopefully the same iconic fashion.

Stacey Dash starred as the original Dionne 25 years ago, but so far there is no word on will take the leading role in the reboot.

If you love the original film, here are some facts you might not know about it:

