As If! Clueless is 25 years old! Here’s What You Didn’t Know About the Film

25 years ago we were introduced to a blonde, plaid wearing teenager from Beverly Hills, and since then, our life has never been the same. Cher Horowitz had such a deep impact on pop culture, that Iggy Azalea & The Golden Girls have paid homage to her and the film Clueless.

It was the movie that spurred a whole generation of teenagers to adopt a new way of speaking when the film introduced some of the greatest phrases. Describing someone as a Monet? Iconic!

Don’t even get me started on the outfits or the wardrobe!

This year the film turns a whopping 25 years old, so to put it in perspective, it’s older than Dua Lipa and everyone who is Tik Tok famous, but that hasn’t stopped the film from becoming a cult classic.

One of the most surprising things about Clueless is that when it was first released it didn’t set any records at the box office, in fact, it didn’t even do particularly well, critics weren’t even giving it the credit it deserved, totally buggin’! The film was more of a slow burn, and like a fine wine, it gets better with age.

Clueless may be a movie that you’ve watched more times than you can count, a movie that you can quote from start to finish, and a movie which contained outfits that you’ve tried to replicate (seriously that yellow plaid is still the greatest outfit), but during this sacred time, the 25th anniversary, we thought it was about time we spoke about things you might not know about the greatest teen movie of all time, Clueless.

