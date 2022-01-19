Arthur 25th Anniversary Finale Will Show Characters Grown-Up!

Popular kids show, Arthur, will be wrapping up after a long 25 years on TV, and they're doing something a bit different.

The long-running series will conclude the series with 4 episodes that will see your fave beloved characters all grown-up!

Senior Vice President and General Manager of PBS Kids Sara DeWitt, spoke about the impact of the show and what viewers can expect in the last episodes.

"For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences. We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new ‘Arthur’ content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favourite aardvark."

The new episodes are set to air in February, so if you LOVED Arthur as a kid, you don't want to miss saying goodbye!

We're going to go rock in a corner while listening to the Arthur theme song on repeat now.

Billie Eilish To Play Sally In 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!