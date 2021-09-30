Art Simone's Tips For Auditioning For RuPaul's Drag Race

We've slipped on our heels and slapped on some glitter because season 2 of the Stan Original RuPauls' Drag Race Down Under is set to return in 2022 for Season 2.

Auditions are closing within days and we wanted to get the inside scoop from the people's drag queen, Art Simone on what to do (and what not to do) if you're thinking of auditioning PLUS where we can see her appearing in the next few months!

Auditions close on Tuesday, 5th October and you can get all the details you need here.

