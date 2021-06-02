Art Simone Reveals The Trouble Other Countries Are Having Translating Her On Drag Race

Struth!

Article heading image for Art Simone Reveals The Trouble Other Countries Are Having Translating Her On Drag Race

She's made a HUGE impact during her time on the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and while WE have no problem understanding Art Simone, is that the case for everyone?

Art caught up with Justin Hill to talk about the challenge around translating her Aussie accent in other countries...

Check out the full chat with Art as she RU-caps her elimination episode with Justin below!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

2 June 2021

art simone
rupauls drag race down under
Listen Live!
art simone
rupauls drag race down under
art simone
rupauls drag race down under
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs