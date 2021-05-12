Art Simone Reveals Last Minute Runway Costume Switch Up

Australia and the world were shocked to see favourite Art Simone sashay away from Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under last weekend and now we have some news that may have changed the outcome.

Art caught up with Justin Hill and revealed that her final runway look (the green seafoam, ethereal look) was originally a totally DIFFERENT dress! Listen below!

Check out the full chat with Art and Justin below!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!