Arson Detectives Investigate Fire Attacks On WA Trucks and Truckies

Police are investigating a series of firebomb attacks targeting tow trucks across Perth.

The attacks have however, not been isolated to vehicles, with a female driver assaulted and a male driver stabbed in East Cannington last month.

Arson detectives are looking into several offences directed at tow trucks and tow truck drivers which occurred between May 29 and June 13.

Detective Sergeant Chris Turner has said they've yet to arrest anyone with a lack of co-operation.

"You have a group of tow truck drivers trying to make a living, doing the right thing and they are being assaulted and threatened by other unscrupulous tow truck drivers" - Det. Serg. Chris Turner

Anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make an online report via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

