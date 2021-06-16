Arrest Made After Huge Cannabis Bust at Athol Park

A woman has been handcuffed at the airport after trying to leave the state to avoid getting arrested over a cannabis crop at Athol Park.

The 24-year-old was stopped on Tuesday, a day after police uncovered a large hydroponic set-up housing 94 plants, and 5kg of dried cannabis was seized.

The home’s power supply had been tampered with to provide energy to the setup.

She was charged with cultivating commercial quantity of a controlled plant, trafficking a large commercial quantity of a controlled plant, possess prescribed equipment, and diverting electricity.

The 24-year-old faced the Port Adelaide Magistrate’s Court where she was refused bail.

It's not the only crop discovered this week after detectives found an abandoned bunker housing plants at Two Wells with ties to Operation Ironside and the arrests made last week.

