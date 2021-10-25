Armourer On Baldwin Film Was Not Experienced For The Role

Sources say the armourer working onset of Alec Baldwin’s new western film Rust, did not have enough experience and caused incidents before the tragedy that unfolded last Thursday.

Baldwin was filming a scene in New Mexico when the unthinkable happened.

He was handed a prop gun that misfired, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42 and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

According to a Police investigation warrant, Baldwin was handed a gun containing “a live round.”

The warrant says assistant director, Dave Halls, took a gun from the three laid out on a cart by the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Halls, unaware the gun was loaded, handed it to Baldwin who was about to film a scene. Halls told him the gun was “cold”.

A vigil is held to honour cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Credit: Getty Images

Now, two production sources have come out claiming Gutierrez-Reed had halted filming on her previous film after she handed a gun to an 11-year-old child without checking it properly.

The source, who worked alongside the armourer on the upcoming film The Old Way, told The Daily Beast: “She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again. There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe.”

A source from the Rust production also described the armourer as “inexperienced and green.” They said there were at least two incidents where guns had been unsafely discharged by other crew members before the tragic accident last Thursday. They insist she should have checked the weapons were safe before handing them to Baldwin.

The locked gate entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the crew were filming Rust. Credit: Getty Images

Even Gutierrez-Reed herself previously doubted she was “ready” for the head armourer role on The Old Way.

Speaking on the podcast Voice of the West last month she said it was her first time being a head armourer.

"You know, I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but, doing it, like, it went really smoothly,” she said.

Alec Baldwin released a public statement on Twitter describing his shock and grief.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the statement read.

A police investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

