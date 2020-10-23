Ariana Grande Takes Over From President Trump In New Video

Woah!

Ariana Grande has made a bold statement in her new video for her latest single 'Positions', she's taking over from Donald Trump as the President of the United States and why not?

We see Ari mixing up her 'positions' as POTUS and in the Kitchen, as well as being a bo$$ lady handing out awards, running a powerful female filled office and more!

The countdown is on for NEXT Friday, when the singer is expected to drop an album of the same name - we cannot wait!

You can get your hands on 'Positions' here.

