Ariana Grande’s Natural Hair Has Finally Grown Back & Is Out Baby!

You can’t think of Ariana Grande without picturing her iconic slick high ponytail which she has made synonymous with her brand.

But fans know Ari decided to opt for high ponytail extensions and wigs after her natural hair was severely damaged due to years of weekly hair dying for her role as Cat in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Before the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer landed her role with Nickelodeon, she had thick brown curls, and now, six years after she left the show, her hair has grown back in full force!

It looks so good!

We’re fully aware that it might sound ridiculous to get so excited over someone showing us their real hair, but we waited so long, and the curls look amazing!!

Here’s hoping she let’s them out more often.

