Ariana Grande NAILS Cover Of 'Grease' Hit

Ariana Grande is the latest musician to be joining the panel of coaches on The Voice in the US and ahead of her appearance, she's given us a little 'Grease' sneak peek!

In the first promo for the show, Ariana joins fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for a little sing-a-long of the Grease smash 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.

Even the one and only Olivia Newton-John approved, posting it on her TikTik (of course she did).

Amazing! We can't wait to see Ari on the show!

